Australia Include Will Pucovski, Cameron Green for India Tests

"Two of those many standout players were of course Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent," he added.

In line with the white ball squad, right-arm pacer Pat Cummins will be the sole vice-captain of the Test squad under Tim Paine.

"As was the case with the white ball side we have reverted to a traditional leadership model of captain and vice-captain now we have a settled and in-form group of experienced players," Hohns said.

"Travis remains an important member of the senior leadership group and has been integral in the recent success of the side which is now ranked as the best Test team in the world. He has been a great support to Tim and is a very experienced leader," he added.