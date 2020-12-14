Australia in a Better Place Compared to India’s Last Tour: Lyon

"I have always enjoyed playing against India, (who are) some of the best players in the world, especially playing spin. I have always said I want to challenge myself against best players of spin bowling, so for me this series is about me doing more role within the Australian cricket team.

"We have got a good bowling unit here, the best unit in the world in my eyes so we have to make sure we are doing our stuff and challenging Indians for a long period of time. It is not about personal success. I have had success against India, it is more about playing our role and looking to take 20 wickets in each Test match," said Lyon while adding that he fancies bowling to the Indians as they attack.

"I don't approach (with) my bowling differently when we are playing against India. Over the last five years, my bowling has gone to a new level, I am very confident with the way my bowling is at the moment. That is exciting. But they are very attacking side so they are always trying to attack a spinner which is fantastic and I love that. Love that challenge," he added.