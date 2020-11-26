Australia Hold the Edge Against India Without Rohit in Sydney

Speaking on Rohit Sharma's absence, Australia skipper Aaron Finch told media on Thursday, "He is obviously a great player, someone who had great success against us. Like I said you want to play against the best players of all time. For Rohit, picking up injury wasn't ideal for him. But whoever is going to replace him, possibly Mayank Aggarwal, he is in great form. So he will be replaced with a quality player."

The fact that India's top-order was in form during the IPL could bode well for them. Skipper Virat Kohli too got some runs, so did Shreyas Iyer.

"Form in any format whether it is grade cricket or Test cricket, matters. It is nice to be getting runs and taking the field. Form is form," added Finch who himself couldn't make much of an impact in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring at just over 22 with one half-century.

For Australia, David Warner scored runs for SunRisers Hyderabad but Steve Smith did not do too well for Rajasthan Royals.