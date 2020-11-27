Australia Bat First at SCG, India Pick Mayank Agarwal as Opener

Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss in the first ODI against India in Sydney and the hosts will bat first in the series opener. This is the first of three ODIs which kickstarts the Australian summer.

At the toss, India captain Virat Kohli announced that Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings with Mayank Agarwal which means Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav miss out on the first game. India have also not rested either pacer Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini, who complained of a back spasm on Thursday is also playing. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja are the two spinners for the visitors.

“It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead. The preparations have been nice,” Kohli said at the toss.

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh says there is a good covering of grass on the pitch and the surface does not look ideal to accommodate a third spinner. The former opener