Rahane Brought Calmness in Dressing Room: R Ashwin After MCG Test

"Coming down to Australia and if you cannot get Steven Smith out, it is always going to be an uphill task," the 34-year-old said about Smith's dismissal.

"To get him out early is something that we have always worked on. We put together plans and when those plans come together, it is a pleasure," Ashwin, who returned with a match-haul of five wickets, said.

Skipper Rahane, who was adjudged Player of the Match, also led by example by scoring a century that gave India a cushion of 131-run first innings lead.

"Jinks, Puji and Jassi, we have got a great bonding inside the team," Ashwin said.

India wrapped up Australia's second innings for 200 in the extended opening session to set themselves an easy 70-run target that the tourists chased down easily.

(With PTI inputs)