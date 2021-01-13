After Sydney Fight Back, India Regroup in Brisbane for Final Test

The third Test ended in a draw on Monday, after some remarkable rearguard batting by Rishabh Pant, Chesteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 on Day Five while facing 131 overs before both teams decided to shake hands, signalling the end of the match.

Ashwin scored unbeaten 39 off 128 deliveries he faced and along with an injured Vihari -- who was barely able to move due to the hamstring -- he shared an unbeaten 62-run partnership, batting for more than 40 overs and ensured the hosts didn't take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Before that, Pujara (77) and Pant (97) had shared a 148-run partnership for the third wicket to bring India not only in a position to draw the Test but also gave the team an unlikely hope of winning the match.

However, going into the final Test, the visitors have plenty of injury worries.