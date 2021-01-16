Abuse Shows Weakness of Character: Greg Chappell Writes to Paine

"Your mea culpa and promise to do better after Sydney is a step in the right direction. It shows contrition and a resolve to get things back on track. I have no doubt that you have a year or two of good cricket left in you, and detractors who are piling on right now, should judge you in time, and not on the basis of one mad afternoon."

A day after the Sydney Test, Paine addressed a press conference and admitted he let pressure get to him during the third Test and it affected his mood, captaincy and performance.

"I'm someone who prides themselves on the way I lead this team and yesterday was a poor reflection, my leadership wasn't good enough, I let the pressure of the game get to me. It affected my mood and then from there affected my performance," Paine said.

"I said to our players yesterday 'I've had a really poor game as a leader'. I let our group down. I'm human, I want to apologise for the mistakes that I made," he added.