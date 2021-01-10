Absolute Peak of Rowdy Behaviour: Kohli on SCG Racial Abuse 

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli said.

"The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once," he added.

The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse at the end of the third day's play. Match and stadium officials were alert on the fourth day and as such play was halted and six people were evicted following another incident just before Tea during Australia's second innings.

Sunday's incident followed alleged racial abuse of Indian players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd, the complaint of which was officially made by the Indian team on Saturday.