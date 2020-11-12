Five Players to Watch in Team India’s ODI Series vs Australia

After a gruelling IPL 2020 in UAE, the Indian cricket team’s first assignment since the coronavirus pandemic broke out is the tour of Australia. India will be playing three ODIs and three T20Is before the four-match Test series commences.

The first two ODIs and the last two T20Is will be played in Sydney while the other two games will be played in Canberra.

Before the IPL began, Australia played ODI World champions England in a three-match ODI series and beat them 2-1. At home now, Australia will look to continue their good form against the visiting Indian side who are without ace opener Rohit Sharma for the first half of the tour.