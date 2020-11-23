Five Key Contests That Could Define India vs Australia ODI Series

The Indian cricket team’s tour of Australia begins with three ODIs, of which two will be played in Sydney and the third in Canberra. For the Virat Kohli-led side this is their first assignment since the coronavirus pandemic struck and in their previous ODI series they lost 3-0.

India will surely be looking to get back to winning ways against Australia, whom they beat earlier in the year as well in ODIs in India. As always, both sides are well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses and will look to capitalise on them.