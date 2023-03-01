Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Aussie Bowlers Wreak Havoc on Spin Heaven, India 84/7
India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India lost seven wickets in the first session.
butthan The first session of the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test between India and Australia saw the hosts losing seven wickets, on what could be termed a ‘spin paradise’ here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. At lunch on Day 1, India are reeling at 84/7, with the trio of Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy working wonders for the baggy greens.
Despite what the current scenario might portray, India got themselves off to a fairly decent start with the bat. The first five overs yielded 26 runs, with at least one boundary being scored in every over, as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked in good nick.
However, the introduction of spin in the sixth over turned the game on its head. In his very first over, Matthew Kuhnemann provided his team with the crucial wicket of Sharma, who danced down the track with hopes of a big hit, only to miss the ball completely and get stumped by Alex Carey.
The left-arm spinner then scalped Gill’s wicket in his second over, as the young batter, who did well to score a quickfire 21 on this track, edged a ball into the safe palms of Steve Smith at slip.
Cheteshwar Pujara, often regarded as India’s ‘crisis manager,’ could not manage the incessant fall of wickets, scoring merely score a solitary run before losing his wicket to Nathan Lyon. The 35-year-old could rue misfortune for his dismissal, as more than anything else, it was the unpredictable bounce of the pitch which brought about his downfall.
With the track proving to be incredibly harsh on the batters, Ravindra Jadeja adopted a counter-attacking approach, but that did not not provide the hosts with any respite either. His attempted cut off a Lyon delivery saw Kuhnemann taking a comfortable catch at cover, reducing India to a score of 44/4.
Kohli, Bharat Temporarily Cease Fall of Wickets
The next over saw Shreyas Iyer being bowled for a duck, with Kuhnemann adding the third scalp to his name, but Virat Kohli, alongside wicketkeeper-batter, KS Bharat, did well to temporarily issue a cease-and-desist notice on India’s collapse.
The pair added 25 runs for the sixth-wicket stand before Todd Murphy, who has been among Australia’s better performers in this series, finally decided to join the act as he trapped Kohli leg before wicket whilst the former Indian skipper was batting on 22.
Bharat’s resilience did not last long after Kohli’s departure, with the wicketkeeper losing his wicket in the 25th over. Outfoxed by the vicious turn generated by Lyon, the Visakhapatnam-born player became the second Indian batter to be trapped leg before wicket, albeit after scoring 17 valuable runs.
