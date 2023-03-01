ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Gets Dropped, India Opt to Bat First in Indore

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Shubman Gill has been included in the India playing XI.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Gets Dropped, India Opt to Bat First in Indore
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, here on Wednesday, 1 March.

"(We have) two changes, Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami," Indian captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

Also Read

Multifaceted Shubman Gill Has Answered Every Question – Once, and for All

Multifaceted Shubman Gill Has Answered Every Question – Once, and for All
ADVERTISEMENT
On the other hand, Australia made two changes to their line-up, with Pat Cummins attending to a family health emergency back home, and David Warner nursing an injury. They were replaced by Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, "Guys have had time to rest and reflect. Need to stick to our methods for longer. Went away from it in the second innings in Delhi. Two changes: Mitch Starc and Cam Green come in for Pat Cummins and David Warner."

Squad:

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×