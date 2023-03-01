Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Gets Dropped, India Opt to Bat First in Indore
India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Shubman Gill has been included in the India playing XI.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Team India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, here on Wednesday, 1 March.
"(We have) two changes, Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replace KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami," Indian captain Rohit Sharma said after the toss.
On the other hand, Australia made two changes to their line-up, with Pat Cummins attending to a family health emergency back home, and David Warner nursing an injury. They were replaced by Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.
Stand-in skipper Steve Smith said, "Guys have had time to rest and reflect. Need to stick to our methods for longer. Went away from it in the second innings in Delhi. Two changes: Mitch Starc and Cam Green come in for Pat Cummins and David Warner."
Squad:
India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.