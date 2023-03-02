Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Ashwin, Yadav’s Resurgent Spells Restrict Aussies to 197
India vs Australia, 3rd Test: After a resolute first hour, Australia lost their last six wickets in seven overs.
After a resolute start to the second day’s play here in Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium, Australia lost six wickets in 11 runs as Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav worked wonders for India. The visitors’ innings were wrapped up for 197 in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, which sees them enjoying an 88-run first-inning lead.
Unlike some of their predecessors in the Australian batting order, Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green decided to do away with the counter-attacking approach and build a formidable defensive shell. As a result, the first 15 overs of the day’s play saw only 24 runs being scored, but more importantly, the baggy greens did not lose any wickets.
The breakthrough eventually arrived just a couple of overs later, with Ravichandran Ashwin doing the trick for the hosts. In his attempt to play an orthodox front-foot defence, Handscomb was outfoxed by the turn as the ball caught an inside edge and found Shreyas Iyer at short leg.
That wicket proved to be the turning point for the Indians, who then had a spring in their steps and went on scalping wickets at regular intervals. Green’s resilience came to a conclusion in the next over when he was trapped leg before wicket by Umesh Yadav, whilst the speedster then uprooted Mitchell Starc's stumps.
Another Milestone For Ravichandran Ashwin
Wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who was Australia’s last recognised batter at the crease, could not contribute more than three runs to his team’s cause as he too fell prey to Ashwin’s spin, getting dismissed leg before wicket.
The Indian all-rounder surpassed Kapil Dev’s tally of 687 international wickets with his commendable spell where he picked up three wickets – the last of the lot being that of his Aussie counterpart, Nathan Lyon. Yadav, meanwhile, added another wicket to his career tally by dismantling the stumps of Todd Murphy.
