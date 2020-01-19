Virat and I Knew We Had to Get a Big Partnership: Rohit Sharma

Rohit was dismissed for 10 in the first match and 42 in the second. He said that on Sunday, he prioritised being in the middle longer over scoring runs and that may have been key.

"Australia always comes up with a good bowling attack. Their fast bowlers always challenge you with their variety and skills. The first two games, I was trying to do something different, and it didn't come off. Today I just wanted to be there, and I was able to stay till 35th, 36th over," he said.