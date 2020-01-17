2nd ODI: Australia Put India to Bat, Look to Seal Series in Rajkot
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after they crushed India by a 10-wicket win in the first encounter of the series in Mumbai,
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after they crushed India by a 10-wicket win in the first encounter of the series in Mumbai,(Photo: BCCI)

2nd ODI: Australia Put India to Bat, Look to Seal Series in Rajkot

The Quint
Cricket

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after they crushed India by a 10-wicket win in the first encounter of the series in Mumbai.

For India, Manish Pandey replaced the injured Rishabh Pant, who was hit on the helmet while batting in Mumbai and was ruled out of the second ODI. Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini replaced pacer Shardul Thakur.

While Australia named an unchanged team

Loading...

“We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew factor here. It looks (the wicket) really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of putting the opposition under pressure,” said skipper Virat Kohli at the toss.

“You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level. It's about understanding what went wrong, not think too much about that game. We need to focus on the positives,” Virat added.

“We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure.”

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Follow our Cricket section for more stories.

    Loading...