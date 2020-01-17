2nd ODI: Australia Put India to Bat, Look to Seal Series in Rajkot
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after they crushed India by a 10-wicket win in the first encounter of the series in Mumbai.
While Australia named an unchanged team
“We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew factor here. It looks (the wicket) really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of putting the opposition under pressure,” said skipper Virat Kohli at the toss.
“You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level. It's about understanding what went wrong, not think too much about that game. We need to focus on the positives,” Virat added.
“We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure.”
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa