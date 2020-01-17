2nd ODI: Australia Put India to Bat, Look to Seal Series in Rajkot

“We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew factor here. It looks (the wicket) really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of putting the opposition under pressure,” said skipper Virat Kohli at the toss.

“You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the International level. It's about understanding what went wrong, not think too much about that game. We need to focus on the positives,” Virat added.

“We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure.”