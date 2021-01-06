India vs Australia: 10 Interesting Numbers Ahead of Sydney Test

1 – India have won only one of their Test matches in Sydney. It was in 1978 and India won by an innings and 2 runs.

1 – Independent India’s first ever Test match was at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1947 against Sir Don Bradman’s Australia. The hosts were skittled out for 107 in the first innings, their lowest total at the ground against any non-England opposition.

3 – The only time in Indian cricket history that three batsmen scored centuries in the first innings of a Test in Australia. Sunil Gavaskar (172), Kris Srikkanth (116) and Mohinder Amarnath (!38) scored centuries.

6 – India have drawn half of the Tests (12) they have played at the SCG.

20 – India’s most successful bowler at the SCG has been the former captain Anil Kumble who picked 20 wickets in 3 games.

206 – India’s head coach Ravi Shastri has the highest batting average in Tests at the SCG. He played two matches and is followed by Cheteshwar Pujara with an average of 193.