India U-19s Unwind by Visiting Mandela Square Ahead of WC final

The Indian Under-19 squad got a well deserved two-day break ahead of the World Cup final, using the downtime to visit the iconic Nelson Mandela Square and Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

The team's fielding coach Abhay Sharma said the players needed to recharge their batteries after two high-pressure knock-out games against Australia and Pakistan. On Tuesday, India had hammered Pakistan by 10 wickets in Potchefstroom, about 120 kms from Johannesburg.

"Most of them are in South Africa for the first time. We thought the boys needed some time away from the game and visiting the Nelson Mandela Square was an enlightening experience for them," Sharma told PTI from Potchefstroom.