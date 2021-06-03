India to Enjoy Eased COVID Restrictions Post WTC Final in England

India team's one-and-a-half month long break, between World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and five-Test series against England, though devoid of any competitive cricket may turn into a blessing in disguise.

Virat Kohli and his men will be playing a couple of intra-squad matches in the build-up for the five-Test series in August-September since there won't be any match against a local county side. But the one-and-a-half month gap after the WTC final (18-22 June) will coincide with the period when lockdown would have been lifted in England.

"I feel like when you are done with the World Test Championship, I think it is a great opportunity to refresh, restructure," Indian captain Virat Kohli had told media prior to departure.