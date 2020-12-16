India Take Conservative Approach For 1st Test, Choose Specialists

Charting into unknown territory, a pink-ball Test against Australia under lights and in breezy Adelaide, the Indian team has stuck to its overseas combination of packing its line-up with batting specialists besides a conventional wicketkeeper and four bowlers.

Back in 2018, when India toured South Africa and England, skipper Virat Kohli's strategy of playing five specialist batsmen and five bowlers, in order to be able to pick 20 wickets and win Tests, came under scrutiny after his team lost both those overseas series with that combination.