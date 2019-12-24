India’s Full Squad for T20I Series vs Sri Lanka
India opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami have been rested while Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka starting 5 January next year.
Bumrah was out with a stress fracture but has now got the go ahead of Indian team physio Nitin Patel to play Gujarat's next Ranji Trophy game in Surat.
"Jasprit Bumrah is back in both the teams for Sri Lanka and Australia and we have rested Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami for the Sri Lanka T20s. Shikhar Dhawan also comes back and Sanju Samson will be the back-up opener in T20s," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad told reporters at an informal gathering after squad selection.
Vice captain Rohit Sharma has been given a much needed rest as he has been playing non stop this year.
Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan has also made a comeback in the T20 squad and will be looking to cement his place in the team. He will most likely open with KL Rahul followed by captain Kohli on number 3.
However, it was bad news for the fast-rising Deepak Chahar, who has aggravated his back injury and will be out till the start of next year's IPL. With him not playing, Navdeep Saini will continue to be in the squad.
Schedule
- 5 January - Guwahati
- 7 January - Indore
- 10 January - Pune
India vs Sri Lanka T20I Squad
Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar
