India-SL Series Hits COVID-19 Roadblock, Stares at Cancellation

Although the two boards are yet to make an official statement, it looks likely that all six matches would be played within a period of 10-11 days in case there are no more positive cases.



There are also concerns that if more positive cases emerge in the Sri Lanka camp, the series could even be cancelled. That would mean that the Indian team, which has already spent 12 days in Sri Lanka, would have to return home without playing single a match.



A report in espncricinfo.com has put the tentative dates for the ODIs as 17, 19 and 21 July. The report adds that the T20 Internationals will be played on 24, 25 and 27 July.



However, neither Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were able to confirm to IANS about the dates.



Earlier, SLC had issued a statement revealing the second positive case, of Niroshana, in its camp on Friday after the first one on Thursday.