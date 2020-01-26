We Were 15-20 Runs Short of Competitive Total: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the hosts need to be a better batting unit to be competitive against India.

New Zealand lost the second T20I on Sunday, 26 January at Eden Park by seven wickets and now trail the five-match series 2-0.

The Kiwis batted first and managed to put up just 132 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. India chased the target down with more than two overs to spare.