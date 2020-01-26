Bowlers Stood Up and Took Control: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli lauded his bowling unit for taking control of the proceedings from the onset after an emphatic seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in the second T20 International in Auckland on Sunday, 26 January.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/18 in 4 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21 in 4 overs) were primarily responsible for restricting New Zealand to 132 with the help of a steady Mohammed Shami (0/22 in 4 overs).

"I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The low target led to India chasing down the total with 15 balls to spare.