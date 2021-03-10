India Move to 2nd in ICC T20I Team Rankings Before England Series

In the T20 batting rankings, KL Rahul lost a place to be at the third spot while Virat Kohli retained his sixth position.

With 816 points, Rahul is behind England's Dawid Malan (915) and Australia's Aaron Finch (830), while Kohli was static at sixth with 697 points.

Finch jumped two places following his exploits in the last three T20Is against New Zealand, where he scored 69, 79 and 36, while New Zealand's Martin Guptill gained three spots to be at the 8th position after his good show in the T20Is.

Guptill had scored 218 runs which included two half-centuries during the T20 series against Australia.

Australia's Ashton Agar and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi made big gains after capturing 13 and 8 wickets in the recent series.