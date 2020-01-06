India Manager to Cite Lack of Proficiency for Cancellation of T20I

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said the local curators present at the stadium weren't adept at handling the situation and that is where it all went wrong. In fact, the same will be mentioned in the manager's report.

"See, the problem is that they removed the previous curator Mukut Kalita due to internal differences and now the new people in charge couldn't rise to the challenge as they weren't trained enough. How can you not be aware that there are holes in the covers? They just rolled the super sopper on it and the end result was that the water just seeped in and the rest was there for all to see,” the source said.