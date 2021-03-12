India Look Up to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence

India skipper Virat Kohli said that the right-arm pace bowler is shaping well and will be an important cog in India's wheel during the series.

"He is shaping up really well since his comeback. He is fit. He has worked really well to get back to 100 per cent fitness. He is a smart operator with the ball. We have all seen that for the last few years. He continues to bring that experience on to the field which is going to be vital for us," Kohli told the media on Thursday.

Kohli added that Bhuvneshwar's experience and his ability to bowl in different phases of the match will come good and handy for the team.

"He has a clear understanding of what he wants to do in the next few months and he wants to contribute towards many more Indian victories in the coming months, especially in the T20 World Cup where we will need our most experienced bowlers. He is right up there with the others with the new ball, through the middle overs and at the death as well. He is a guy you can bank on. We are very glad to have him back. Hopefully, he can build strongly from here and be as ready as he is now for the world cup," said Kohli.

Bhuvneshwar is known to bowl miserly in the death overs especially in the IPL for SunRisers Hyderabad.

That is a quality India will be looking forward to in the series especially in the absence of Bumrah.