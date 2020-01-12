India is The Best All-Round Cricket Side in The World: Steve Waugh

India's tour of Australia towards the end of 2020 has already evoked a lot of interest. The great Steve Waugh says the Test series between the "two best sides" will be remembered for a long time and hopes India play a day-night game Down Under.

Twelve months ago, India ended a 71-year wait for their maiden Test series win in Australia. However, Australia are a different team now with Steve Smith and David Warner back in the side having served one-year ball-tampering bans.

"It is always a great series, Australia and India. It has become a tradition. I think it is going to be an outstanding series. Everyone is looking forward to it already. Look there is no doubt it (David and Steve) will make our team stronger,” said the World Cup-winning skipper, who is also a Laureus Academy Member.