India Fined for Slow Over-rate in Third T20 vs Australia

Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and there was no hearing for the sanction imposed by match referee David Boon.

India took 107 minutes to bowl 20 overs and Australia finished theirs in 93 minutes.

Additionally, India had also been fined 40% and 20% of their match fees earlier in this year for similar over-rate offences in successive T20Is against New Zealand in February.

Australia won the ODI series 2-1 and India bounced back in the T20I series to win that by the same scoreline.

Both teams will now turn their focus to the four-match Test series which begins in Adelaide with the Pink-ball game. Kohli will be available only for that game after which he returns to India on paternity leave.

India will be captained by Ajinkya Rahane in the three Tests after that.