India Fined 20 percent Match Fee for Over-Rate in 2nd T20I vs Eng

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said ICC in a statement.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," added the statement.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

India won the second T20I by seven wickets after losing the first T20 International by eight wickets. The third game of the five-match series takes place on Sunday.

The fourth and the fifth matches are on March 18 and 20.

India had won the Test series 3-1 which preceded the T20I series.