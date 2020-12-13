India Dominate Drawn Pink-Ball Practise Game vs Australia A

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami once again provided the visitors with a great start as he sent back openers Joe Burns (1) and Marcus Harris (5) back to the dressing room within the first nine overs. Nic Maddinson, who came to bat at number three, also couldn't stay long at the crease and became the victim of Mohammed Siraj after contributing with 14.

With 25/3, Australia A looked to be in all sorts of trouble. However, skipper Alex Carey then stitched a 117-run partnership with McDermott to steady the innings. Both scored runs at a brisk pace and didn't allow the Indian pacers to put pressure.

Carey, after scoring 58 runs of 111 deliveries, got out by Hanuma Vihari. Following his wicket, Indian team pressed for the win but McDermott and Wildermuth shared an unbeaten 165-run partnership to force the match end in a draw. While McDermott hit 16 boundaries in his 167-ball knock, Wildermuth scored at a very brisk rate and smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes during the course of his 119-ball innings.