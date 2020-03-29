COVID-19: 16-year-old India Cricketer Richa Ghosh Donates Rs 1 L

Sixteen-year-old all-rounder Richa Ghosh, who represented India in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this month, has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richa's father Manabendra Ghosh went to the Siliguri district magistrate Sumanta Sahay's residence to hand over the cheque on Saturday, Cricket Association of Bengal said.