India U-19 Team Beats South Africa by 9 Wickets in First Youth ODI
India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin their tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI in London on Thursday. Batting first, the South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 in 48.3 overs. In reply, India dished out a solid batting display to overhaul the target, losing just one wicket while chasing down the target in 42.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
South Africa's decision to bat fist backfired as their batsmen failed to convert the starts into big scores with Luke Beaufort top-scoring with a 91-ball 64. For the India U-19 team, Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets, while Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde and Atharva Ankolekar picked up two wickets each.
Chasing the target, openers Divyaansh Saxena (86 not out) and N Tilak Varma (59) shared a 127-run opening stand to take the game away from South Africa. Once Varma was dismissed by Achille Cloete, Saxena, who blasted 11 fours in his 116-ball knock, and Kumar Kushagra (43 not out) helped India romp home with 45 balls to spare.
Brief Scores: India U-19: 190/1 (Divyaansh Saxena 86, N Tilak Varma 59; Achille Cloete 1/42) beat South Africa U-19: 187 all out (Luke Beaufort 64, Jack Lees 27; Ravi Bishnoi 3/36) by nine wickets.
