India U-19 Team Beats South Africa by 9 Wickets in First Youth ODI
N Tilak Varma (left) and DIvyaansh Saxena stitched a 127-run opening stand to cement India U-19’s chase against South Africa U-19 on Thursday.
N Tilak Varma (left) and DIvyaansh Saxena stitched a 127-run opening stand to cement India U-19’s chase against South Africa U-19 on Thursday.(Photo: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

India U-19 Team Beats South Africa by 9 Wickets in First Youth ODI

PTI
Cricket

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin their tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI in London on Thursday. Batting first, the South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 in 48.3 overs. In reply, India dished out a solid batting display to overhaul the target, losing just one wicket while chasing down the target in 42.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Also Read : 5 Players You Need to Know From The India U-19 World Cup Squad 

Loading...

South Africa's decision to bat fist backfired as their batsmen failed to convert the starts into big scores with Luke Beaufort top-scoring with a 91-ball 64. For the India U-19 team, Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets, while Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde and Atharva Ankolekar picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, openers Divyaansh Saxena (86 not out) and N Tilak Varma (59) shared a 127-run opening stand to take the game away from South Africa. Once Varma was dismissed by Achille Cloete, Saxena, who blasted 11 fours in his 116-ball knock, and Kumar Kushagra (43 not out) helped India romp home with 45 balls to spare.

India and South Africa will meet again in the second match of the series on Saturday.

Brief Scores: India U-19: 190/1 (Divyaansh Saxena 86, N Tilak Varma 59; Achille Cloete 1/42) beat South Africa U-19: 187 all out (Luke Beaufort 64, Jack Lees 27; Ravi Bishnoi 3/36) by nine wickets.

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Cricket section for more stories.

    Loading...