Rahul, Iyer Heroics Power India to 6-Wicket Win vs New Zealand
The immensely talented Shreyas Iyer enhanced his reputation as a finisher with a scintillating 29-ball-58 in India's six-wicket victory over New Zealand in a high-scoring first T20 International in Auckland on Friday.
Credit should be given to Indian bowlers for restricting New Zealand towards the end considering the dimensions of the Eden Park.
Earlier, Colin Munro and Kane Williamson had smashed quick-fire half-centuries as New Zealand scored 203/5.
In pursuit of 204, India lost Rohit Sharma (7) early in the second over as he played one too many shots in a bid to go after spinner Mitchell Santner (1/50).
Rahul and Kohli then took charge of the innings with an 99-run partnership coming off only 47 balls. The duo launched a good array of strokes with seven fours and four sixes between them as New Zealand struggled to contain the runs.
Continuing his fine form, Rahul notched up his half-century off 23 balls while Kohli fell short of his landmark by just five runs. Together, they provided the base for India's middle order to finish the chase.
The Black Caps roared back into contention with a double blow. First, Rahul was out caught off Sodhi in the 10th over and then seven balls later, Martin Guptill pulled off a screamer at deep mid wicket to send back Kohli.
India lost their set batsmen for six runs and their ploy to send Shivam Dube (13) up the order only had limited success. Dube and Iyer added 21 runs to provide some acceleration, before the all-rounder was Sodhi's second dismissal of the night.
It was an immaculate display by the young batsman who showed the benefits of reaping experience batting in the middle order and perhaps answering India's questions regarding the number four situation.
This was after Munro, Williamson and Ross Taylor (54 not out off 27 balls) made the Indian bowlers suffer. Jasprit Bumrah (1-31) put in a good shift with clever change of pace and control.
Also Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/18 in 2 overs) kept a check on the run-flow during the back-end.
New Zealand quickly got off the blocks with openers Munro and Martin Guptill (30 off 19 balls) putting on 68-0 in the power play. It was the highest power play score for New Zealand against India in T20Is (previous best 66-0 in 2019).
Shardul Thakur (1-44) and Mohammed Shami (0-53) proved to be expensive in their opening spells. India were forced to use as many six bowlers in the first eight overs.
Dube (1/24) got the breakthrough with Rohit Sharma catching smartly to dismiss Guptill. It brought Williamson to the crease and the onslaught continued as he put on 36 off 24 balls with Munro.
New Zealand, at 117/3 in the 13th over, were placed awkwardly but Williamson and Taylor put on 61 off 28 balls to completely decimate the Indian bowling in the second half of their innings.
Taylor smashed three fours and three sixes, taking 22 runs off Shami in the 16th over, as he raced to a 25-ball half-century. It was his first T20I half-century in six years.
Worryingly for India, Bumrah rolled over his left ankle in the 20th over during follow-through and was down in pain. But he recovered sufficiently to deliver the last four deliveries.
(With inputs from PTI)
