Mithali Raj Powers Indian Women's Team to Victory in 3rd ODI vs England

Smriti Mandhana (49 off 57 balls) and Sneh Rana (24 off 22 balls), who added 50 runs for the fifth wicket with Mithali, were the other main scorers.



Earlier, Indian women bowled out England for 219 in the allotted 47 overs -- reduced due to rains.



England, who were put into bat, were cruising along at 151/3 in the 34th over with contributions from Heather Knight (46 off 71 balls), Natalie Sciver (49 off 59 balls) and Lauren Winfield Hill (36 off 52 balls).



However, quick wickets towards the end of the innings pushed England women to the back-foot.



Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the most successful of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 47 runs while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Shikha Pandey (1/42), Poonam Yadav (1/43), Sneh Rana (1/31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24) picked a wicket apiece.

England bagged the series 2-1.