Pink-Ball Test Ends Within 2 Days, Spinners Star in Indian Victory

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill cruised to England’s 49-run target to help India win the third Test by 10 wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the four match series.

Indian spinners took 19 of the 20 England wickets to fall for a dominating performance at the newly constructed stadium with a pitch that was largely unknown. Sunil Gavaskar described it as a “challenging pitch” as the dust on it has come under scrutiny.