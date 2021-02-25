Pink-Ball Test Ends Within 2 Days, Spinners Star in Indian Victory
India have taken a 2-1 lead in the four match Test series.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill cruised to England’s 49-run target to help India win the third Test by 10 wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the four match series.
Indian spinners took 19 of the 20 England wickets to fall for a dominating performance at the newly constructed stadium with a pitch that was largely unknown. Sunil Gavaskar described it as a “challenging pitch” as the dust on it has come under scrutiny.
Left-armer Axar Patel captured five wickets to complete a match haul of 11. Off-spinners R. Ashwin bagged four and Washington Sundar one on the second day of the five-day match.
England batsmen were completely exposed against spin and only three of them entered double-digit scores, with Ben Stokes being the top scorer with 25 (34 balls, 3x4s).
Earlier in the day, India took a slender 33-run first-innings as they were bowled for 145 in 53.2 overs in the first session. England captain Joe Root, at best a part-time spinner, took a staggering career-best figures of five wickets for eight runs -- his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket -- to hasten India's demise.
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four wickets for 54, as India slumped from 98 for two to be all out for 145.
Only four Indian batsmen reached the double figures in their first innings, with Rohit Sharma being the highest scorer with 66 off 96 balls.
