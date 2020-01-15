We Complement Each Other Well: Warner on Partnership With Finch

Swash-buckling Australia opener David Warner and Aaron Finch dislodged the Indian attack by sharing an unbeaten 258-run stand in their pursuit of the 256-run target and the left-handed batsman said both of them complement each other well and know their roles.

"We complement each other on the field and we're great mates off the field as well. We know each other's games and personalities well. We have honest conversations. If we're playing shots that we wouldn't, we reassure each other about that," said Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 128.