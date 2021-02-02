India & England Teams Return Negative Tests, Finish Quarantine
The first Test between India and England in Chennai gets underway on 5 February.
Members of the Indian and English cricket team have returned negative results in their latest COVID-19 tests and have been cleared to begin their outdoor training for the four-match Test series that begins on Friday.
The results from England players' COVID-19 tests conducted on Sunday have returned negative results, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday.
"The Indian cricket team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today (Monday) from 5 pm and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.
England too have completed their quarantine and will take the field for the first time on Tuesday. Up until now, only Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Rory Burns had been training as they had reached India before the rest of the squad which was touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series which Joe Root's men won 2-0.
India only need to win the four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5, with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be played in June at Lord's, London. If India lose one Test against England, they will need to win the other three matches of the series.
England, on the other hand, need to beat India 3-0. Even a 2-2 drawn series will not be enough for England to go past India and finish among the top two on the WTC final.
India recently defeated hosts Australia 2-1 in the Test series.
England will be playing four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The first Test will begin from Friday.
(With inputs from IANS)
