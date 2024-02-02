Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: India Opt to Bat; Patidar Makes Debut; Siraj Rested

"We'll bat first. Looks a good pitch, the pitch will do its thing, we need to play good cricket. What happened in Hyderabad is history, we need to move on. We have spoken on things we need to do, now we need to execute on our plans."

For the visitors, Shoaib Bashir has been handed his Test cap. He replaces Jack Leach in the mix. Veteran bowler James Anderson is back in the team – he takes Mark Wood's spot.