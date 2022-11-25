IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Iyer, Dhawan, Gill Slam Fifties, Propel India to 306/7

Washington Sundar applied finishing touches for India with an unbeaten blitz of 37 off 16 balls, smacking three fours and as many sixes to take India past 300 as 96 runs came off the last 10 overs. For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each while Adam Milne had a scalp to his name.

Pushed into batting first, Dhawan got the innings going with a beautiful straight drive down the ground and hit three more fours in the power-play. With the pitch not being an easy one to bat on, New Zealand were able to keep him and Shubman Gill in check throughout the power-play, though the latter tonked Matt Henry over long-on for six and used his pace to ramp another maximum over keeper's head.

Gill brought up India's fifty in the 13th over with a delightful cut, but India needed Dhawan to up the ante. That happened when he cracked a cut through backward point off Ferguson in the 15th over and ended the over with a nice chip through mid-wicket to collect back-to-back fours.

He then feasted on width provided by Adam Milne in the 19th over, cutting twice uppishly to amass a brace of fours. Dhawan got his fifty when he heaved over long-on for four off Milne in the 21st over and four balls later, brought up the century of the opening partnership by ramping over keeper's head for four.