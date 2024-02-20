Ind v Eng Tests: Stokes Hints at Bowling Comeback With 100% Warm-Up Performance

England captain Ben Stokes has hinted he may make a return to bowling duties for the remainder of the series in India as the 32-year-old said "he managed to bowl at 100 percent in one of the warm-up days."

Stokes hasn't bowled during the first three Tests on the sub-continent as he continues to recover from an operation on his knee last year and his absence as a bowler has been felt as India have won two Tests on the trot to hold a 2-1 series lead in the five-match contest.

The consecutive losses have also seen England slip to eighth on the World Test Championship standings and England need to salvage something from their final two matches in India if they are to stay in contention of reaching next year's final at Lord's.