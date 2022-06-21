Incredible to See So Many Pace Bowlers in India, Says Rahul Dravid

"It's been challenging as well, we have got six captains in the last eight months, which actually wasn't the plan when I started, but it's the nature of the number of games we are playing, it's the nature of Covid, so I have had to work with quite a few people, it has been great fun. A lot of other guys have got an opportunity to lead, we have got opportunities to create more leaders in the group," Dravid told Star Sports.



Dravid credited the IPL for nurturing several young bowlers to play for Indian in the years to come.



"It was incredible to see the fast bowling talent we have (during the IPL), especially with few of the bowlers clocking such (fast) speed. A lot of youngsters got an opportunity to showcase their skills, and a lot of them came good, those are really good signs for Indian cricket, exciting times ahead," Dravid added.



Former Indian pace bowler Pathan backed Malik to get a place in the ICC T20 World Cup squad.



"He (Umran) has not yet played (for India); he has still not made his debut. First make him debut; see how he goes when he makes his debut. But if he makes his debut and god forbid if it does not go well, don't leave him aside," Irfan told Star Sports.



"We have never had a bowler who bowls at 150 kph; now we have got that, so take him for the long haul carefully. You have to see what his longevity is, how long his fitness is going to take him," he added.

