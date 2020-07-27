Inaugural ICC World Cup Super League Will Get Underway 30 July

England captain Eoin Morgan said: "We're looking forward to playing cricket again and to the ICC Men's World Cup Super League. Given the situation, it will be quite different to the last time we played at home, when we lifted the World Cup at Lord's, but it's nice to be starting our journey for the next edition of the tournament.

"I'm sure cricket fans all over the world will be excited to see white-ball cricket resume and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series."

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said: "It's a privilege to be playing in the inaugural series of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League. It is obviously going to be a huge challenge taking on the team that won the World Cup just a year ago but we have prepared well and have taken confidence from our form over the early months of 2020."

"What is important is that we are getting back on the field. I hope international cricket's return is steady during these challenging times.

"I look forward to the Irish side putting on a good performance in the upcoming series as we start our campaign for World Cup qualification," he added.