Important to Understand Opportunity Which U19 WC Provides: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli believes the Under 19 World Cup was an important milestone in his career as it provided him with the opportunity to showcase his talent and gave him a good platform to build on and make his career.

In 2008, Kohli steered a side featuring Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey to overall victory in Malaysia, leading by example and making a superb hundred in the group stage against the West Indies.

Less predictably, then-19-year-old Kohli gave his medium pace a successful airing, snaffling a vital two for 27 including the wicket of captain Kane Williamson in the semi-final win over New Zealand.

"The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career," Kohli - who made 235 runs at an average of 47 in 2008 - was quoted as saying in an ICC media release.