Important for Captains to Have Batsmen Who Can Bowl: Raina

"It is very important for a batsman to bowl and a bowler to bat, it is always useful for the team," Raina said at the launch of the FrontRow app. "It is very important for any captain that a batsman chips in with 4-5 overs and just slows the proceedings before your best bowler is back in the attack."

Raina, 34, was a regular in an Indian team that contained part-time bowlers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh, who all chipped in with important wickets in addition to fulfilling their primary task of scoring runs. Yuvraj ended up being India's second highest wicket-taker in their victorious World Cup campaign in 2011, in addition to scoring 362 runs in just eight innings.