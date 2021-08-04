KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari Emerge as Options to Open for India in 1st Test

One thing going for India is that they have managed to spend some time in England.

On all the recent three tours -- 2011, 2014 and 2018 -- acclimatisation to the weather conditions was a worry. No wonder, India lost series on all three occasions.

However, the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as a one-and-a-half month long break after that has given India the time to understand the changing weather patterns as skipper Virat Kohli himself claimed in the media interaction on the eve of the first Test.

The main worry before India then is the opening batting.

Opening Conundrum

After Shubman Gill returned home due to injury in his left leg, Mayank Agarwal, who was the other opener available suffered concussion after being hit on his head during a net session on Monday. He was ruled out from the Test. Gill's replacement Prithvi Shaw is yet to join the squad.