ICC World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar'S 4/34 Leads Indian Fightback as NZ Post 260/9

Electing to bowl first, India had an early breakthrough as Suzie Bates was run-out via a direct hit from Pooja. Skipper Sophie Devine brought out her counter-attacking game by smashing three boundaries each off Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh. Just after powerplay ended, Pooja took out Sophie with a short ball which bounced a bit and was snapped by keeper Richa Ghosh as the right-hander cut it too hard.

Amelia Kerr took her time and then got going as Yastika Bhatia dropped a tough chance of her ay deep square leg off Rajeshwari. Amelia was adept at facing spin of Rajeshwari, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma while Amy got into her groove with boundaries off the spinners. Amelia reached her fifty with a single through long-on.

But three balls later, Rajeshwari got her wicket as Amelia missed the sweep completely, bringing the 67-run partnership to a close. Amy continued to come down the pitch and find gaps consistently through the arc between long-off and cover. Amy then stitched a 54-run stand with Maddy Green, who was assertive with her sweep, pull and dabs through the third man.