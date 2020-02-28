Women’s T20 WC: India to Address Batting Woes Against Sri Lanka

A semi-final berth secured, the unbeaten Indian women's cricket team would look to address some of its batting issues in the final Group A match against a deflated Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Indians are on a roll, having easily sealed their semi-final berth with wins over defending champions Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semi-final race following two losses so far.