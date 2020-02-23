Women’s T20 WC: India Look to Continue Momentum Against B’desh

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the shining star against the new entrants, with scores of 40 and 77 in 2014 and 2016 edition of World Cup, bagging player of the match in both outings.

Concerns galore for Indian batting, largely with the brittle middle order with Veda Krishnamurthy still to get into the groove. Indians could score only three boundaries in the last 16 overs that too from the blade of Deepti Sharma.

Bangladesh look fairly balanced in bowling and fielding. Of late, they have started to decipher the Indian approach towards the game pretty well. This is due to the appointment of former Indian wicketkeeper batter Anju Jain as Bangladesh coach. The Arjuna Awardee and former opener has played 65 ODIs and 8 Tests and has been at the helm from 2018.