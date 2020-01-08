ICC Urges Cricket Community to Donate to Australia Bushfire Relief

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged the global cricket community to come forward and help the people affected by the ravaging bushfires in Australia.

The ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia has so far killed 25 people and millions of animals while also destroying nearly 2,000 houses.

In a statement, ICC said: "We are devastated by the destruction caused to communities, families and wildlife by the bushfires across Australia, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis."