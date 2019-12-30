ICC to Consider Making Four-Day Tests Mandatory

The International Cricket Council (ICC) could make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023 as part of the World Test Championship, primarily to free up the crowded calendar.

The ICC's cricket committee will formally consider trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 cycle.

ICC wanting to stage more global events, the BCCI's demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and cost of hosting a five-day game are some of the factors contributing to the need for a four-day game, reported ESPNcricinfo.